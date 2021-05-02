Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nina Cristobal

Walton Family Dentistry – Branding

Nina Cristobal
Nina Cristobal
  • Save
Walton Family Dentistry – Branding
Download color palette

Branding for a dental practice based in Bardstown, KY. The client sought an elegant and refined brand that would speak to their traditional client base. As fans of Art Deco-style aesthetics, the client also came to me with a stunning Art Deco-inspired font to incorporate. Leaning heavily into the client's typographic selection, I created a line-based monogram-style icon that played on wrought-iron craftsmanship and could be easily etched into wooden signs and barrels (as an homage to Bardstown's bourbon-producing heritage). Designed on behalf of Wonderist Agency.

Posted on May 2, 2021
Nina Cristobal
Nina Cristobal

More by Nina Cristobal

View profile
    • Like