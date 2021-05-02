Walton Family Dentistry – Branding

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Branding for a dental practice based in Bardstown, KY. The client sought an elegant and refined brand that would speak to their traditional client base. As fans of Art Deco-style aesthetics, the client also came to me with a stunning Art Deco-inspired font to incorporate. Leaning heavily into the client's typographic selection, I created a line-based monogram-style icon that played on wrought-iron craftsmanship and could be easily etched into wooden signs and barrels (as an homage to Bardstown's bourbon-producing heritage). Designed on behalf of Wonderist Agency.