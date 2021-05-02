App interfaces design | SoyBean Spot

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
SoyBean Spot
An app for smartphones for vegetarians and vegans, that finds grocery shops with a variety of healthy vegetarian/vegan food options.
Tag line:Healthy nutrition made simple: detect veggies and soy meat in your neighborhood.
An app allows to search for grocery shops that offer foods tailored to vegetarian/vegan diet. It detects the user’s location and based on it shows the points of sale nearby. A person can customize the radius for search, choose a desired product. Also, the user can add his/her points to the map, save Favorites and share it with friends.
Tools: Figma, Adobe Illustrator