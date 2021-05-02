Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nina Cristobal

South Austin Dental Associates – Branding

Branding for a South Austin-based dental practice. the goal of this branding project was to create a brand identity that reflected the incoming doctor's vibrant personality while also appealing to a wide range of ages. To achieve this, I created a playful icon that blended dental imagery while paying homage to the Texan flag, then balanced that graphic with a slightly textured type treatment that's uniform and legible in nature. Designed on behalf of Wonderist Agency.

Posted on May 2, 2021
