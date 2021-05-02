Logo Love

Siga Branding | Logo Identity

Logo Love
Logo Love
Hire Me
  • Save
Siga Branding | Logo Identity presentation behance branding agency brand creation best logos vector artist adobe illustrator vector monogram logotype logodesignlove logo designer modern logos experience brand identity design logo identity a b c d e f g h i j k l m o p q r s t u v w q y z platform branding
Siga Branding | Logo Identity presentation behance branding agency brand creation best logos vector artist adobe illustrator vector monogram logotype logodesignlove logo designer modern logos experience brand identity design logo identity a b c d e f g h i j k l m o p q r s t u v w q y z platform branding
Siga Branding | Logo Identity presentation behance branding agency brand creation best logos vector artist adobe illustrator vector monogram logotype logodesignlove logo designer modern logos experience brand identity design logo identity a b c d e f g h i j k l m o p q r s t u v w q y z platform branding
Download color palette
  1. d1.jpg
  2. d2.jpg
  3. d3.jpg

Siga Branding | Logo Identity (Unused)
See full presentation 💻 on Behance
.
I am available worldwide.
Project Inquiry: logodesigninquiry@gmail.com
Let's Chat 💬 Skype
.
.
Follow me on Behance

Logo Love
Logo Love
Logo Designer, Let's talk about your project ⇩
Hire Me

More by Logo Love

View profile
    • Like