Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Steph

Vegandme App 🌱

Steph
Steph
  • Save
Vegandme App 🌱 dating friendship vegetarian vegan socialapp ui design appdesign uxdesign uiux
Download color palette

Hey all 👋
Vegandme is a friendship and dating app for the vegan and vegetarian community! It is since around 2 months in stores and only available in German-speaking countries though. But we are working very hard on the worldwide stores, too. I'll let you know as soon as possible.
I am very happy to be a part of it and support the whole design and development process of this friendly brandnew app 🌱✨

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2021
Steph
Steph

More by Steph

View profile
    • Like