Vegandme App 🌱

Hey all 👋

Vegandme is a friendship and dating app for the vegan and vegetarian community! It is since around 2 months in stores and only available in German-speaking countries though. But we are working very hard on the worldwide stores, too. I'll let you know as soon as possible.

I am very happy to be a part of it and support the whole design and development process of this friendly brandnew app 🌱✨