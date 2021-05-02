Vegandme App 🌱

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey all 👋
Vegandme is a friendship and dating app for the vegan and vegetarian community! It is since around 2 months in stores and only available in German-speaking countries though. But we are working very hard on the worldwide stores, too. I'll let you know as soon as possible.
I am very happy to be a part of it and support the whole design and development process of this friendly brandnew app 🌱✨