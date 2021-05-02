36 Days of Type : 1

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The second embroidery form - Kantha.
Kantha is perhaps the oldest form of Indian embroidery as it can be traced back to the 1st Century A.D. This needlework reuses old clothes such as sarees and dhotis and turns them into something new with a simple stitch. It is a form of embroidery often practised by rural women in the states of West Bengal, Tripura and Odisha.