36 Days of Type : 1

36 Days of Type : 1 3d art 36 days of type typography 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype blender 3d
The second embroidery form - Kantha.
Kantha is perhaps the oldest form of Indian embroidery as it can be traced back to the 1st Century A.D. This needlework reuses old clothes such as sarees and dhotis and turns them into something new with a simple stitch. It is a form of embroidery often practised by rural women in the states of West Bengal, Tripura and Odisha.

