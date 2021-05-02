Corona postage stamp Spread Love 01/13

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Corona postage stamp serie ~ Spread Love 01/13
Spread love.
Be kind to everyone. Even a smile can sometimes make people have a great day. Love conquers everything. The more you love the less vulnerable you are.
Be kind.
Decided to put my corona thought into little graphics.
Hope you like it. See the full project at https://thevisualthinker.nl/index.php/portfolio/postzegel/