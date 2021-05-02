Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Corona postage stamp Spread Love 01/13

Corona postage stamp Spread Love 01/13 design less is more creative vector illustration illustration art illustrations illustration illustraion illustrator covid19 covid stamp design stamp postage stamp postage corona love
Corona postage stamp serie ~ Spread Love 01/13

Spread love.
Be kind to everyone. Even a smile can sometimes make people have a great day. Love conquers everything. The more you love the less vulnerable you are.

Be kind.

Decided to put my corona thought into little graphics.
Hope you like it. See the full project at https://thevisualthinker.nl/index.php/portfolio/postzegel/

