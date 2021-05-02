Jesus Flota Vazquez

Isometric heart icon

Jesus Flota Vazquez
Jesus Flota Vazquez
  • Save
Isometric heart icon icon draw illustration design isometric
Download color palette

Made with affinity designer.
Link to youtube to see process: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nxTnw921Kj8&t=55s

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2021
Jesus Flota Vazquez
Jesus Flota Vazquez

More by Jesus Flota Vazquez

View profile
    • Like