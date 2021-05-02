Manish kumar

Logo Design - Maithli Sutram

Manish kumar
Manish kumar
  • Save
Logo Design - Maithli Sutram startup fashion logo logo design logodesign vector logo
Download color palette

A startup that deals in organic female clothes. They are supporting the local art and local artist who are experts in traditional Madhubani Painting. They are doing great job.

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2021
Manish kumar
Manish kumar

More by Manish kumar

View profile
    • Like