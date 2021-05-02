Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rafiqur Rahman

Golbal Calendar App : Calendarque

Rafiqur Rahman
Rafiqur Rahman
  • Save
Golbal Calendar App : Calendarque flat design flat minimalism minimal interface time managment details event meeting card list notification research experience uidesign uiux ui app design app
Download color palette

Hello Everyone,

Recently I’m working on a Travelling salesman application. Here the Some Screens of that application.

Hope you guys like it 😍 & feel free to share your opinion.

For any query:
rafiqurrahman51@gmail.com

Linkedin | Behance

Rafiqur Rahman
Rafiqur Rahman

More by Rafiqur Rahman

View profile
    • Like