vaigunthan sundar

Camra Rental ios app ui/ux

vaigunthan sundar

Camra Rental ios app ui/ux app branding user interface design screen ux userinterface uikit figma android app design ui
Hi Folks!
This is a mobile application, for camera rental and booking. In this Inspired concept, I have shown a few screens What do you think about this? I hope you like it. Feel free to feedback and please press "L" if you like it ❤ Enjoy!

vaiguthans30@gmail.com
Behance | Linked In




