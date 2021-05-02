Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md Obai Dulla

Corporate And Business ID Card Design Template And Mockup

Md Obai Dulla
Md Obai Dulla
  • Save
Corporate And Business ID Card Design Template And Mockup id card design in photoshop creative id card design card design employee id card design identity card design student id card design id card design in illustrator id card design tutorial id card company id card design id card design design business card design branding letterhead design business card company letterhead business letterhead design id card graphicsobai
Download color palette

Hi My Name is a Md Obaidullah.
***I am a Professional Graphics Designer.
.......................My services is......................
*Business card
*id card
*Brochure
*Flyer
*Book cover
*Logo
*Branding design

Easy Customizable and Editable
Tyep-Double Sided ID Card
Print size-(2.13"×3.39")
Bleed size-0.125in
Change color-Easy sampole
Files-Fully Editable AI or EPS And PSD
Colo Mode-CMYK
Font-lato, Poppins
Format-Print Ready
Resolution-300 DPI High

Fiverr Order Now

For More Designs...
Behance

this is my email address...
graphicsobai@gmail.com

Md Obai Dulla
Md Obai Dulla

More by Md Obai Dulla

View profile
    • Like