Logo Design - 2 Ghumakkar

Logo Design - 2 Ghumakkar logotype photography travel logodesign vector branding logo
The Logo design I did back 2 years ago. The client is a traveler and photographer who loves to explore and capture the world. They want to express themself through the logo. Overall they loved the logo and has been featured in Indias most prestigious magazines.

Posted on May 2, 2021
