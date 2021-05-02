Muhammad Amin Abdullah

Local Indonesian shoe store application design

Muhammad Amin Abdullah
Muhammad Amin Abdullah
  • Save
Local Indonesian shoe store application design app design minimal ux ui
Download color palette

Hello friends!

Today I created a local Indonesian shoe store application design. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback!

Don't forget to like and follow the @amien_momon account dribbble to get lots of amazing UI and UX

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2021
Muhammad Amin Abdullah
Muhammad Amin Abdullah

More by Muhammad Amin Abdullah

View profile
    • Like