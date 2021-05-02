Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Olga Bel

Craft notebooks online shop. Web site design concept

Olga Bel
Olga Bel
  • Save
Craft notebooks online shop. Web site design concept 30daysofwebdesign online shop first screen website web design web minimal figma design figmadesign figma
Download color palette

The second day of participation in the challenge #30daysofwebdesign and
a random photo that I’ve got that day.

So I got the idea to make a concept for
a website selling excellent quality craft notebooks. These are premium notebooks made of high quality materials.

I decided to make the design minimalistic, clean, on the main page there are photos from the new collection.

Olga Bel
Olga Bel

More by Olga Bel

View profile
    • Like