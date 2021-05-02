Nimsha Erin

Lotus Logo Design

Lotus Logo Design branding designer gradient color photoshop glass effect logo logodesign
Lotus logo is a designed by me. I learnt how to work on glass effect using Photoshop several days ago. So I thought of design something from what I learn. As a student, I think we should try new techniques to improve. So here's my lotus themed logo.

Posted on May 2, 2021
