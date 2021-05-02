Care to Create - Podcast Artwork

I'm the producer and host of a podcast in partnership with AIGA Orlando. It's called Care to Create - it's a podcast about creative solutions for communities and the people behind them. We talk about personal challenges, taking initiative, and supporting our communities in our own unique way.

When developing my podcast, I tried to create artwork that embodied a few of these common touchpoints. The spark of an idea, the warmth and empathy required to create for the benefit of others, and the imperfect process to actually act on your ideas.

You can listen to it here or on any of your favorite podcast platforms.

https://orlando.aiga.org/care-to-create/