🎦🎦 Download UNLIMITED 🎦🎦



How does the Fragment Photoshop Action work? You simply fill in your subject with a color and play the Action!

The video tutorial link is included in the 'Readme.txt' file in the download. The video tutorial covers how to set up your Photoshop file as well as in-depth effect customization techniques.

The action has been tested and working on Photoshop CS4,CS5,CS6,CC,CC 2015.5,CC 2017+