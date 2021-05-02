kush sharma

Geometricity

Geometricity geometric pattern
Created in Adobe XD. My first geometric pattern.

Had fun doing this. This might not be the greatest but I learnt so much while creating this.

Rebound of
Design a unique geometric pattern using 4 colors
By Dribbble
Posted on May 2, 2021
