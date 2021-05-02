Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rizky Febryan

Cosmetic Brush | Hero Header

Rizky Febryan
Rizky Febryan
  • Save
Cosmetic Brush | Hero Header brushlandingpagedesign brushdesign appsdesign appdesign uxdesigner uidesigner uxdesign uidesign cosmeticweb cosmeticwebdesign cosmetic beauty landingpage webdesign website graphic design app web ux ui
Download color palette

Hi,
This is the concept of the Cosmetic Brush home page. Hope you guys like it. Tell me what you think about it. Thank you 😊.

If you need Web Design:
https://www.fiverr.com/share/l7v2Q7

Rizky Febryan
Rizky Febryan

More by Rizky Febryan

View profile
    • Like