Present your app design, game design, UI/UX design, instagram post and story and templates with this iPhone 12 mockup! Simply place your design with a single click using the Photoshop smart object. It’s really that simple!

The mockups are fully layered and customizable so you can make any changes. Every element is a single layer. You can change/remove background, you can change any colors (background, any iPhone part...), adjust or remove shadows and reflections, you can make literally any changes!