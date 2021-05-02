Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
iPhone 12 Mockup

iPhone 12 Mockup website webpage web ux ui presentation theme macbook mac laptop display simple clean realistic phone mockup smartphone device mockup abstract phone
Present your app design, game design, UI/UX design, instagram post and story and templates with this iPhone 12 mockup! Simply place your design with a single click using the Photoshop smart object. It’s really that simple!

The mockups are fully layered and customizable so you can make any changes. Every element is a single layer. You can change/remove background, you can change any colors (background, any iPhone part...), adjust or remove shadows and reflections, you can make literally any changes!

