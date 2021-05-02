Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Manish kumar

Book Cover - Songs of shoreless winds.

Manish kumar
Manish kumar
  • Save
Book Cover - Songs of shoreless winds. print design design book cover book cover design
Download color palette

A book cover that describes the emptiness and chaos of the poems inside. This was a really fun and interesting project to do.

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2021
Manish kumar
Manish kumar

More by Manish kumar

View profile
    • Like