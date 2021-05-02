Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Relleish Black minimal vector logo illustration design
I showed the harmony of blue hues in a spiral way. I placed the logo in the company name. In this way, it became more stylish. And the black letters brought the contrast

Posted on May 2, 2021
