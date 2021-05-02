Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hayat Tamboli

D2D app design, Tinder UI

Hayat Tamboli
Hayat Tamboli
  • Save
D2D app design, Tinder UI interface uidesign ui branding logo inspiration mobile app app design minimal tinder
Download color palette

this is a project made in just 2 days in a hackathon
D2D aims to connect designers and developers who are in serious need of such complimentary skills to complete their project .
font used - proxima nova
tools used - figma, figjam, flutter, firebase

Hayat Tamboli
Hayat Tamboli

More by Hayat Tamboli

View profile
    • Like