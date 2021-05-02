Logo Design - Foodie Girl Ng

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This logo is for an Instagram influencer. The client is a food lover based in Nigeria who loves to share her food experiences with her following. The logo was to depict this love for food. I incorporated these elements into the design by making the 'f' have a knife-like tail and the 'l' have a fork-like top. Also having a heart replace the dot atop the 'I'.