Precious Ikpen

Logo Design - Foodie Girl Ng

Precious Ikpen
Precious Ikpen
Logo Design - Foodie Girl Ng
This logo is for an Instagram influencer. The client is a food lover based in Nigeria who loves to share her food experiences with her following. The logo was to depict this love for food. I incorporated these elements into the design by making the 'f' have a knife-like tail and the 'l' have a fork-like top. Also having a heart replace the dot atop the 'I'.

Posted on May 2, 2021
Precious Ikpen
Precious Ikpen

