mr.alidoost
Piqo

Localy landing page

mr.alidoost
Piqo
mr.alidoost for Piqo
Hire Us
  • Save
Localy landing page badge navigation maps ux ios concept design minimal landing page design uiux ui landing page ui kit icons logo landing page
Localy landing page badge navigation maps ux ios concept design minimal landing page design uiux ui landing page ui kit icons logo landing page
Download color palette
  1. 2.png
  2. 5.png

Today I want to share with you one of our Special products It's about maps and navigation apps assets.
It will be published soon and you can use it. ✌️

I hope you like it! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow us to not miss upcoming work.

`Follow Piqo Design:`

`Gumroad | IG | BE | TW`

Piqo
Piqo
🦚 — We are creating a new vision for your products!
Hire Us

More by Piqo

View profile
    • Like