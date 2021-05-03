🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Everyone
I decide to put some sets of weather icons because I think my Dribbble profile is incomplete without them. Feedback will be appreciated.
So here I go… Get 48 frosted icon freebies from the Figma community
Don’t forget to show your love and support.
Download Now
My LinkedIn Profile 👉 Neelesh Chaudhary
Follow me here:
Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
