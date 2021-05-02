Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Precious Ikpen

Brand Logo - Everything Beautiful

Precious Ikpen
Precious Ikpen
  • Save
Brand Logo - Everything Beautiful knitting clothing navy blue knitting kogo logo logo design
Download color palette

Everything Beautiful is a handmade knitted clothing brand. The logo is a symbolic blend of the initials of the brand, and wool and knitting pins which is what the brand is about.

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2021
Precious Ikpen
Precious Ikpen

More by Precious Ikpen

View profile
    • Like