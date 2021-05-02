vefa

Turşsu, Şuşa, Karabagh

Turşsu, Şuşa, Karabagh
After 3o years of occupation, nothing is left undestroyed.

Below, digital reconstruction of "Turşsu Mineral Su Qalereyası" in Şuşa, Karabagh.

More to come.
Posted on May 2, 2021
