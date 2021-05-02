Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rutvi Korat

Wallet App

Rutvi Korat
Rutvi Korat
  • Save
Wallet App minimal application wallet ui app design
Download color palette

Here is some pages from my wallet app design.
Hope you like it!

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2021
Rutvi Korat
Rutvi Korat

More by Rutvi Korat

View profile
    • Like