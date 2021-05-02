eGroceries - An Application Concept Pt 1

Hi again 👋

My case study is finally live on my website, please check it out! So excited to share some snippets of it here.

✉️ Drop me an e-mail at amirasalsah@outlook.co.id for collaborations or projects!

Stay tuned! 👀

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Check out my Instagram | Behance | Website to see more if you like my work.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Images Credits on the Blog Post