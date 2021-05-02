Mike Stimpson

Trim VFX Logo

Mike Stimpson
Mike Stimpson
  • Save
Trim VFX Logo trimvfx ui affinitydesigner branding design logocore minimalist logo dailylogo vector
Download color palette

Day 29 of the LogoCore daily logo challenge. The penultimate day! A logo for a vfx company specialising in fake futuristic UIs for sci-fi movies.

Mike Stimpson
Mike Stimpson

More by Mike Stimpson

View profile
    • Like