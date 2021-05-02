Newsletter Sign Up Modal for Hiking/Adventure Website

Milan Opsenica

Day #001 of my #dailyui challenge. Task was to create signup, #modal or form, so i decided to go with #newsletter signup modal for hiking /adventure / trip website. Additionally i created #forest #illustration to breathe in a little life in it.

Posted on May 2, 2021
