Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sandipan Dutta

1 - 36 Days of Type

Sandipan Dutta
Sandipan Dutta
  • Save
1 - 36 Days of Type tipografia number 1 3d alphabet typography type art typedesign lettermark typography vector type brand designer dusandidesign
Download color palette

Day 28
Here's my take on ONE aka 1.

Dope or Nope?
Would love to hear your thoughts.

Keep your eyes glued for the other letters in the series.

Sandipan Dutta
Sandipan Dutta

More by Sandipan Dutta

View profile
    • Like