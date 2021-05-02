Kailash Saravanan

Travel Website Landing Page

Kailash Saravanan
Kailash Saravanan
  • Save
Travel Website Landing Page web ux modern minimalist landing page figma design daily dailyui interface interface design ui design website design web design website travel branding ui graphic design minimal
Download color palette

Feel free to leave feedback. It means a lot. :)

Check out my website: https://wizlancer.in/
Behance Profile: https://www.behance.net/kailashsaravanan
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wizlancer_in/

Wanna hire me?
Just drop a message or mail me at : kailashsr38@gmail.com

Thank you!

Kailash Saravanan
Kailash Saravanan

More by Kailash Saravanan

View profile
    • Like