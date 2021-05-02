Rasmus Bak

Landing page for a casual pub in Ireland

Another Sharpen.design challenge where I had to design a landing page for a casual pub in Ireland. I loved this challenge because I've lived in Ireland for about three years before moving back to Denmark two years ago.

I'm new to design and would love any feedback to help me improve.

Thanks!

Posted on May 2, 2021
