🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Another Sharpen.design challenge where I had to design a landing page for a casual pub in Ireland. I loved this challenge because I've lived in Ireland for about three years before moving back to Denmark two years ago.
I'm new to design and would love any feedback to help me improve.
Thanks!