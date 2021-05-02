Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
amir

Music Streaming web app UI

Music Streaming web app UI
This is a web-based music streaming app concept UI design. Users can search for music based on artist, album, or genre and create, edit, and share playlists. I tried to give a cheer-up and colorful vibe at this time.

You can see the full project from my behance profile.

Posted on May 2, 2021
