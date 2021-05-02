Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Design and landing for a marketing campaign for Corsair 2020

  1. bloc-up-08.png
  2. bloc-up-03.png
  3. bloc-up-10.png
  4. https-pp2-b2c-corsair-fr-offre-premium-business (1).png
  5. Screenshot_20201014-111636_Chrome.jpg
  6. https-pp2-b2c-corsair-fr-offre-premium-business-MOBILE.png

Designs i did for a marketing campaign for Corsair in 2020 : promoting Premium and Business class.
Hero Blocs , Landing pages , responsive design.

I also did the HTML CSS integration of the hero bloc on home page and of the landing page.
Prices displayed are for illustrative purposes only,

Made live in 2020.

