Design and landing for a marketing campaign for Corsair 2020

Designs i did for a marketing campaign for Corsair in 2020 : promoting Premium and Business class.
Hero Blocs , Landing pages , responsive design.
I also did the HTML CSS integration of the hero bloc on home page and of the landing page.
Prices displayed are for illustrative purposes only,
Made live in 2020.