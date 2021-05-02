Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Deco&Artworks - An Application Concept

Deco&Artworks - An Application Concept landing page light mode web application web design product design ui design ux design user interface design user experience design user inteface user experience uiux uxui ux ui e-commerce decor furniture inspiration dribbble
Hello there 👋

Another design concept live! This time it's a landing page for a custom furniture shop. Let me know what you think :)

✉️ Drop me an e-mail at amirasalsah@outlook.co.id for collaborations or projects!

Stay tuned! 👀

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Check out my Instagram | Behance | Website to see more if you like my work.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Images Credits to Inside Weather

