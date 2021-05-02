Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Cubs fake indie band Album Art

The Cubs fake indie band Album Art album art illustration logo grlpwr grainy design commission commercial album cover design album artwork
This is another self-initiated psychedelic surreal artwork for a imaginary band playing some sort of garage-psych art rock. I'm taking commissions now! It's very easy to hire me, just drop me couple of lines on email. Have a great day!

