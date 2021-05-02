Mira • UI/UX Designer

iTrip - An Application Concept

iTrip - An Application Concept
Hello there 👋

It's been a while... Feeling a bit blocked due to work loads and projects so I decided to play around a landing page for a travel application. Let me know what you think!

The elements in the design was heavily inspired by @design.tinku 's XD templates.

✉️ Drop me an e-mail at amirasalsah@outlook.co.id for collaborations or projects!

Stay tuned! 👀

Check out my Instagram | Behance | Website

Images Credits to Carles Rabada, Muhammad Rizki, Shravan Yelburgi, Luthfan Aufar, Nae Unani, Ismail Hamzah, Taylor Simpson, Alexa West, Devon Daniel, Uray Zulfikar, Yulia Agnis, and Darren Lawrence

