iTrip - An Application Concept

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello there 👋
It's been a while... Feeling a bit blocked due to work loads and projects so I decided to play around a landing page for a travel application. Let me know what you think!
The elements in the design was heavily inspired by @design.tinku 's XD templates.
✉️ Drop me an e-mail at amirasalsah@outlook.co.id for collaborations or projects!
Stay tuned! 👀
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Check out my Instagram | Behance | Website to see more if you like my work.
Images Credits to Carles Rabada, Muhammad Rizki, Shravan Yelburgi, Luthfan Aufar, Nae Unani, Ismail Hamzah, Taylor Simpson, Alexa West, Devon Daniel, Uray Zulfikar, Yulia Agnis, and Darren Lawrence