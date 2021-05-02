Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
liquid motion toon shader

liquid motion toon shader halftone ball liquid animation liquid motion flat 3d 3d cinema4d c4d toonshader arnoldrender
Render using arnold halftone shader for this flat 3d animation in c4d. Texture tutorial from: https://docs.arnoldrenderer.com/display/A5AFCUG/Using+the+HalfTone+OSL+Shader+with+Toon

