Nova Credit Banking App Redesign

This is our design make-over for the Nova Credit home page. We wanted to give it a modern look and enhance the page layout in order to increase the conversion rate.
The shot shows the new home page. We made the page blocks more obvious and re-organized the content for simpler use. The color scheme follows the established brand colors to keep the company's identity.
We wanted to update the main page and employed trending UI solutions like the more definitive page layout. Still, we had to stick to the reliable look that the banking field expects. We tried to find a balance between following the trends and keeping it conservative. Do you think we managed to offer the right solution?