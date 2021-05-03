Dmitry Lauretsky
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team

Nova Credit Banking App Redesign

Dmitry Lauretsky
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Dmitry Lauretsky for Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Nova Credit Banking App Redesign bank ui minimalism finance app fintech finance credit card banking website neobank banking adaptive design landing page landing web website web design mvp ronas it ui ux
Nova Credit Banking App Redesign bank ui minimalism finance app fintech finance credit card banking website neobank banking adaptive design landing page landing web website web design mvp ronas it ui ux
Nova Credit Banking App Redesign bank ui minimalism finance app fintech finance credit card banking website neobank banking adaptive design landing page landing web website web design mvp ronas it ui ux
Nova Credit Banking App Redesign bank ui minimalism finance app fintech finance credit card banking website neobank banking adaptive design landing page landing web website web design mvp ronas it ui ux
Nova Credit Banking App Redesign bank ui minimalism finance app fintech finance credit card banking website neobank banking adaptive design landing page landing web website web design mvp ronas it ui ux
Nova Credit Banking App Redesign bank ui minimalism finance app fintech finance credit card banking website neobank banking adaptive design landing page landing web website web design mvp ronas it ui ux
Download color palette
  1. Slide_1.png
  2. Slide_2.png
  3. Slide_3.png
  4. Slide_4.png
  5. Fonts & Colors.png
  6. Thanks.png

💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects
info@ronasit.com | Telegram | WhatsApp | Facebook | Linkedin | Website

This is our design make-over for the Nova Credit home page. We wanted to give it a modern look and enhance the page layout in order to increase the conversion rate.

The shot shows the new home page. We made the page blocks more obvious and re-organized the content for simpler use. The color scheme follows the established brand colors to keep the company's identity.

We wanted to update the main page and employed trending UI solutions like the more definitive page layout. Still, we had to stick to the reliable look that the banking field expects. We tried to find a balance between following the trends and keeping it conservative. Do you think we managed to offer the right solution?

Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
We make complex applications simple for users💙
Hire Us

More by Ronas IT | UI/UX Team

View profile
    • Like