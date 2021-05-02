Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
mahnaz yazdani

Trump vs Putin

Trump vs Putin illustration art press cartoon political cartoon usa russia friendship day spageti friendship donald trump vladimir putin
During his presidency, Donald Trump had controversial relations with Russia and with Vladimir Putin himself. These relationships had caused a lot of rumors.

My Email: Mahnaz.Yazdani@gmail.com

