Abhishek Prakash ✪

Mobile Banking App - Figma

Abhishek Prakash ✪
Abhishek Prakash ✪
Hire Me
  • Save
Mobile Banking App - Figma ux ui ui design ux wallet mobile app mobile app dark theme mode dark clean minimal illustration chart banking payment pay onboarding dashboard
Mobile Banking App - Figma ux ui ui design ux wallet mobile app mobile app dark theme mode dark clean minimal illustration chart banking payment pay onboarding dashboard
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 1.jpg
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 2.jpg

Hello Dribbblers,

My latest work is a Finance: Mobile Banking App design.
Have any feedback? Feel free to share. 😊
Press "L to show your Love ❤️

For cooperation write me on: abhi24prakash@icloud.com

Follow me on ➔ Behance | Instagram

Abhishek Prakash ✪
Abhishek Prakash ✪
Design beautiful interfaces for Web 🖥️ & Mobile apps 📱
Hire Me

More by Abhishek Prakash ✪

View profile
    • Like