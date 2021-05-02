// ⛑HEALTHCARE APP DESIGN⛑ //

Recently I’ve had an regular appointment at the dentist. When the lady at the reception asked me for my card I asked: “what if I forgot my card?”. She explained that I had to go home and bring it before I could see the dentist. I noticed i don’t always have my purse with me but I always have my phone with me... so why the health insurance companies not simply introduce us to electronic health cards on our devices? That’s the idea of this project so I simply tried, how would an modern healthcare app look like and how easily can I add a function to let the receptionist scan it.

Also... im starting to record my process and posting it on YouTube. Check it out and tell me what you think about it.

YouTube Speedart: https://youtu.be/zQ-XHSJXFng