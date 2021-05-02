Brand-mark creation in grids

Trending designs to inspire you
The process started by exploring more about the brand and knowing its presence in online world and studying a bit about their customers. We then had multiple sketches on paper that best fit the brand. after discussing with clients with multiple designs, we reached to finalize the concept that you see here.
-It has the shape of rook with Capital letter 'G', moulded inside.
-let me know what you think of it?