Canva Instagram Template

New Arrival Instagram Post & Story is a pack of minimalist style social media design template, with the purpose to promote your content to increase more followers. Mix and match to create your custom post, and achieve the best impact to your followers. Suit for any business, blogger, coaches, content creator, and influencer.
ALL IN ONE: Instagram Post, Instagram Story. All features are perfect for your need.
20 Templates in total (Post & Stories)
Fully Editable text, fonts, Image/Avatar, illustrations and colours
The fonts are free for Personal & Commercial use
All assets are Exclusively made and drawn by artist
So easy to use with a basic skill of CANVA
Organized and fully layered files
User-friendly drag and drop interface
Font link is included
1080x1080 px for instagram post
1080x1920 px for instagram story
Shop Now : https://crmrkt.com/d4NO4V