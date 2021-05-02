Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Flat Design Avatars, Minimalistic Clean Portrait Illustrations

Flat Design Avatars, Minimalistic Clean Portrait Illustrations flat illustration flat design flat design flatdesign flat illustration art illustrations illustration illustraion illustrator icon design iconography icon set icons icon avatar design avatardesign avatar icons avatars avatar
DAY 28 / What is your path?

When you create, you can pick up one of these four options:

Create for yourself no matter what others think.
Create for others based on other people's opinions.
Create for others based on your inspiration.
Create for yourself and to serve others.

What is your option?

Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy the art. Every single day.

If you like the illustration and want to use it, check it out here:
www.markrise.art

