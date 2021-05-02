Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
.Dot | Eye-care homepage UI exploration

.Dot | Eye-care homepage UI exploration health medical doctor glass frame eyecare eyewear eye online shop store sunglass sunglasses header minimal product business website design landing page homepage
Hello folks,
How are you doing? I'm here with my latest web UI exploration of an eyewear website. The website provides every kind of service required for eye care. This is what I came up with. I had to work on the individual sunglasses to erase the background. Then I recreated all myself. Tried to keep it focused on the content and also keep the design minimal. I hope you'll like it.
Thank you
Images from: Dribbble

Taking New Projects
Shot an email at - mayadahmed88@gmail.com

Follow Me
Dribbble | Instagram | LinkedIn

I design experience and interfaces for humans.
Hire Me

