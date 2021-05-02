.Dot | Eye-care homepage UI exploration

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello folks,
How are you doing? I'm here with my latest web UI exploration of an eyewear website. The website provides every kind of service required for eye care. This is what I came up with. I had to work on the individual sunglasses to erase the background. Then I recreated all myself. Tried to keep it focused on the content and also keep the design minimal. I hope you'll like it.
Thank you
Images from: Dribbble
